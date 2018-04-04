Expect tips to keep your kids safe online

Some say smartphones are like cigarettes. They are addicting and can be hard for you to put down especially for teens. With so many smartphones and other online devices out there, it can be difficult to keep track on what your children are seeing. And who they are talking to online.

Cyber security expert Tom Lamkin says its important to put controls on your kids devices. He says there's a danger in leaving devices unprotected. Its something he talks about in local schools. Lamkin tries to get parents to take a more active role in keeping a watchful eye on their kids in this digital age.

"In the physical world, we have police and zoning laws that protect us from bad things but on your phone in the digital age, there's nothing protecting them other than the parents. So that's why they need to set up something to help control what the children see," Lamkin said.

