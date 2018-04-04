FIRST ALERT Update: Freeze Warning in effect tomorrow morning, especially north of I-20

Temperatures are about 25 degrees colder today than this time yesterday! Sunshine is abundant and the breeze is present but will die down tonight.

Protect outdoor plants tonight or bring them in because frost is a threat by tomorrow morning.

A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect from 4-8 a.m. Thursday for several counties along and north of I-20. The sky will remain clear tonight and winds light.

Thursday starts off sunny and then we will see some high clouds build in during the afternoon hours. Southerly winds return and temperatures rise into the mid and upper 60s.

Friday will be even milder. There is a chance for scattered showers to the north of I-20.

Our next rainmaker arrives late on Friday night and into early Saturday morning. This is another strong cold front, but it will not have as much instability to work with and so we don’t have a threat for severe storms in the forecast. Temperatures before the front moves in will be in the 60s and then will d rop to the 40s once the front passes. The air may actually be cold enough for a wintry mix across far north Alabama and especially in the mountains of Tennessee. Saturday afternoon will be dry, breezy, mostly cloudy and in the mid-50s.

A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.

Rain and storm chances continue to fluctuate Monday. I am bumping up the coverage to 50 percent but keeping the chance for severe storms along the Gulf Coast.

