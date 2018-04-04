Auburn's Mustapha Heron to enter draft, plans to hire agent

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.

The sophomore said Wednesday that he hasn't yet secured an agent but intends to. If he doesn't sign with an agent, Heron has until May 30 to return to school.

Heron led Auburn in scoring each of the past two seasons and averaged 16.4 points per game as a sophomore.

He was the first five-star signee in program history and the fifth Auburn player to score 1,000 points through two seasons.

Heron was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference by The Associated Press as a sophomore. He was Auburn's first freshman All-SEC performer since DeWayne Reed in 2008-09.

Heron helped lead Auburn to a share of its first SEC regular-season title since 1999 last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.