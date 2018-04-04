Ole Miss names Yolett McPhee-McCuin new women’s basketball coach

The month long search for Ole Miss’ women’s basketball coach is over.

Yolette McPhee-McCuin was named the new leader of the Rebels Wednesday morning. She comes to Oxford after five seasons at Jacksonville. The Dolphins won 94 games and made 3 postseason appearances. JU reached the NCAA Women’s Tournament in 2016 and made the WNIT twice.

Welcome to the #OleMiss family @CoachYoJU Can’t wait to see where you’ll take our program with your amazing spirit & passion. #NoCeilings https://t.co/Dx3dNdrydy pic.twitter.com/EBK1U5Sjua — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) April 4, 2018

McPhee-McCuin said the following in a statement: “I am extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be the women's basketball coach at the University of Mississippi. Once I stepped on campus, there was no doubt in my mind that Ole Miss had the potential to be a force to reckoned with -- not only in the SEC, but nationally as well. I'd like to thank Chancellor Vitter and Ross for their complete vote of confidence in me, and I look forward to getting started."

She also serves as head coach of the Bahamas national team. Athletic director Ross Bjork likes her leadership and teaching ability. "With her perspective as a collegiate point guard, we know she sees the big picture of what it takes to be successful in the SEC and on the national stage. Coach McCuin's leadership, style of play, recruiting prowess, energy and passion is exactly what we need right now in order to re-establish Ole Miss Women's Basketball back to competing for and winning championships. We want to welcome Yolett, Kelly, Yasmine and Yuri to the Ole Miss family."

McPhee-McCuin will be introduced Friday at 12:00pm at The Pavilion.

Congrats @CoachYoOleMiss on being named the @OleMissWBB coach!! U have climbed the ladder in this profession and now a Power 5 job in the @SEC! So happy and proud of u!! Can’t wait to talk about u on @SECNetwork @espn and anywhere else I can!! — Nell Fortner (@NellOnWheels) April 4, 2018

