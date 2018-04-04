FIRST ALERT: Protect outdoor plants or bring them in Wednesday night, temps dip into the 30s

Today is a much different day than yesterday. Yesterday we reached 85 degrees and even hit a record high in Tuscaloosa. Today we will struggle to reach 60 this afternoon. It’s breezy, but at least we are seeing increasing sunshine!



Protect outdoor plants tonight or bring them in because frost is a threat by Thursday morning. A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect from 4-8 a.m. on Thursday for several counties along and north of I-20. The sky will be clear tonight and winds light.



Thursday starts off sunny and then we will see some high clouds build in during the afternoon hours. Southerly winds return and temperatures rise into the middle and upper 60s.



Friday will be even milder and a few showers are possible north of I-20. Our next rain maker arrives late Friday night and especially on Saturday morning.



This is another strong cold front but will not have as much instability to work with, so we don’t have a threat for severe storms in the forecast.



Temperatures before the front moves in will be in the 60s and then will d rop to the 40s once the front passes. The air may actually be cold enough for a wintry mix across far north Alabama and especially in the mountains of Tennessee.



Saturday afternoon will be dry, breezy, mostly cloudy and in the middle 50s.



A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.



We continue to watch Monday for a possible threat for storms and the models keep on flip flopping on solutions.



Tracking colder temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

