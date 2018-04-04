Alabama Governor's Race: WBRC & BBJ to host forum on April 12

WBRC FOX6 News along with several other Raycom-owned stations, The Birmingham Business Journal and WBHM 90.3 FM will host a forum for Alabama gubernatorial candidates on April 12.

The candidates will get a chance to discuss their plans for Alabama's economy, key issues facing the state and more.

The forum will take place at the Harbert Center in Birmingham, with networking starting at 7 a.m. and the program beginning at 8 a.m. You can click here to register for the event.

Confirmed participants include:

Tommy Battle

Sue Bell Cobb

Scott Dawson

James Fields

Bill Hightower

Walt Maddox

A moderation panel that includes WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Jonathan Hardison, WBHM News Director Gigi Douban, and Birmingham Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Ty West will question the candidates.

The invited candidates are those with the highest fundraising totals, based on the latest available campaign finance report data.

Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign, citing scheduling conflicts, has said she will not be able to attend. Ivey has not committed to multiple other forums and debates – a fact that has led to criticism from her opponents.

Raycom-owned stations WBRC in Birmingham, WSFA in Montgomery, WAFF in Huntsville and WTVM in Chambers, Lee, Russell, and Barbour Counties will also live stream the debate on their news apps.

