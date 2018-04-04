Mercedes-Benz Team members building Habitat for Humanity Home in Tuscaloosa

Over the next seven weeks, nearly 300 Mercedes-Benz team members will take a short break from building vehicles. Instead, they'll build a house.

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International is sponsoring a Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa. Mercedes team members will get a chance to volunteer between Wednesday, April 4 and Friday, May 18. The home is in the Alberta area of Tuscaloosa, where many other Habitat homes have been constructed.



MBUSI has collaborated with Habitat in the past to build houses in Tuscaloosa.



Mercedes officials expect the home currently under construction to be dedicated in early June.

