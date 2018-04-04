Lula Mae's Quesadillas

Ingredients:



For The Shell:

Flour Tortillas

2 Teflon Coated Pans

Coconut Oil Spray



For the Filling: Choose your own

Cheddar Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

Monterey Jack Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Shredded, Cooked Chicken

Marinara Sauce

Pepperoni

Peanut Butter & Banana - use jelly to dip it in

Directions:



Preheat one of your pans and spray with Coconut Oil.

Assemble: place on flour tortilla down flat, and add cheese and meat/sauce if desired. Place another one on top. Transfer to the preheated pan and place other pan on top and hold down firmly. Cook 4-7 minutes and flip. Cook until golden brown.

Transfer to a cutting board and cut in quarters.

