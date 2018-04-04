Lula Mae's Quesadillas

Ingredients:
For The Shell:
Flour Tortillas
2 Teflon Coated Pans
Coconut Oil Spray
For the Filling: Choose your own
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Monterey Jack Cheese
Parmesan Cheese
Shredded, Cooked Chicken
Marinara Sauce
Pepperoni
Peanut Butter & Banana - use jelly to dip it in
Directions:
Preheat one of your pans and spray with Coconut Oil.
Assemble: place on flour tortilla down flat, and add cheese and meat/sauce if desired. Place another one on top. Transfer to the preheated pan and place other pan on top and hold down firmly. Cook 4-7 minutes and flip. Cook until golden brown.
Transfer to a cutting board and cut in quarters.
