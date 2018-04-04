FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Thursday morning

After a night with a few storms rolling through, it is a much quieter start to our Wednesday morning. We are likely experiencing our high temperatures for the day this morning with low 60s felt across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies today and breezy conditions, with north winds around 15 mph.

Tonight into Thursday morning is expected to be cold. A Freeze Warning has been issued for our area from 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temps should rebound nicely for Thursday afternoon, warming close to 70-degrees.

Clouds are expected to increase by Thursday night and our next storm system is expected to arrive Friday into Saturday.

Forecast models aren't quite in agreement with the timing of this system, but we will be watching the instability potential. As we get closer to the event we will have a better feel as to the severity of this system along with it's potential to produce tornadoes. So, stay tuned for that.

After the rain and storms push through, north Alabama could again be experiencing freezing temps for Sunday morning.

A weaker storm system could quickly move through our area on Monday.

