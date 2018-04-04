Jasper businesses see wind damage during late Tuesday storms

Several businesses along Highway 78 in Jasper were damage Tuesday evening when a line of storms pushed through Walker County.
Storms pushed through around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening causing what appears to be straight line wind damage.
The WBRC Storm Tracker crew encountered damage to several businesses on Highway 78 in downtown Jasper.
The Sears location saw some roof and awning damage.
Damage to the Sears building in #Jasper in the Parkland shopping center #WBRCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/RQBxT4W6LN— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) April 4, 2018
More of the damage to Sears in #Jasper #WBRC pic.twitter.com/tTtMehJl9B— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) April 4, 2018
A Papa Johns next door also saw roof and exterior sign damage.
Parts of the roof caved in at the Papa Johns in the Parkland shopping center #WBRCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/05iMbCu29G— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) April 4, 2018
Across the street, the primary sign for a Dollar General was bent so severely, it fell to the ground.
The strong winds bent this Dollar General sign over across the street from Sears #WBRCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/eYz6idUi6c— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) April 4, 2018
Wind ripped parts of the Dollar General sign out of the ground then bent it over #WBRCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/mjvSbGsjlK— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) April 4, 2018
Nearby, employees at Bestway Rent To Own were cleaning up shattered glass at their store.
MORE: Employees at Bestway Rent to own cleaning up shattered glass #WBRC pic.twitter.com/0gjaihIs0X— Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) April 4, 2018
Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries in the area.
Additional reports in Walker County and in other parts of central Alabama were primarily related to downed trees.
