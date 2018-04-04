Jasper businesses see wind damage during late Tuesday storms - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jasper businesses see wind damage during late Tuesday storms

JASPER, AL (WBRC) -

Several businesses along Highway 78 in Jasper were damage Tuesday evening when a line of storms pushed through Walker County.

Storms pushed through around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening causing what appears to be straight line wind damage.

The WBRC Storm Tracker crew encountered damage to several businesses on Highway 78 in downtown Jasper.

The Sears location saw some roof and awning damage.

A Papa Johns next door also saw roof and exterior sign damage.

Across the street, the primary sign for a Dollar General was bent so severely, it fell to the ground.

Nearby, employees at Bestway Rent To Own were cleaning up shattered glass at their store.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries in the area.

Additional reports in Walker County and in other parts of central Alabama were primarily related to downed trees.

