'Build Up ' program equips high school students with skills to revitalize Ensley community

Several businesses along Highway 78 in Jasper were damage Tuesday evening when a line of storms pushed through Walker County.More >>
Several businesses along Highway 78 in Jasper were damage Tuesday evening when a line of storms pushed through Walker County.More >>
A new warning from a Gardendale woman who watched a car hit a contractor working on a site. She said the construction worker was directing traffic Monday morning when a car hit him, throwing him up on the hood of the car and into a ditch.More >>
A new warning from a Gardendale woman who watched a car hit a contractor working on a site. She said the construction worker was directing traffic Monday morning when a car hit him, throwing him up on the hood of the car and into a ditch.More >>
On 14th Street and Avenue E in Ensley, there’s a home makeover, and students from Jackson-Olin High School are the architects.More >>
On 14th Street and Avenue E in Ensley, there’s a home makeover, and students from Jackson-Olin High School are the architects.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cullman, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, and Winston counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 4.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cullman, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, and Winston counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 4.More >>
Alabama’s football coach is fighting back with six simple words: “We're gonna continue to do it.” That was Nick Saban’s response on Tuesday evening when he was asked his opinion of the copyright letter sent to the University of Alabama.More >>
Alabama’s football coach is fighting back with six simple words: “We're gonna continue to do it.” That was Nick Saban’s response on Tuesday evening when he was asked his opinion of the copyright letter sent to the University of Alabama.More >>