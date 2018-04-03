Woman witnesses car hit construction worker, has message for drivers

A Gardendale woman said she saw a driver hit a construction worker on site (Source: WBRC)

A new warning from a Gardendale woman who watched a car hit a contractor working on a site.

She said the construction worker was directing traffic Monday morning when a car hit him, throwing him up on the hood of the car and into a ditch.

Sharon Morgan said she's still traumatized by what she saw Monday morning.

"It's worse for him, but it was really a scary thing to see," she said.

She said she was heading home on Fieldstown Road when she came to this construction site near Longwood Circle where a construction vehicle was blocking one lane.

"At the time I reached the construction worker that was directing traffic, I could tell that the car approaching in the opposite lane was not slowing down," she said.

Morgan said, in seconds, the approaching car hit the worker.

"The man, he went up on the hood of the car and then rolled several feet away from the road into the ditch," she said.

She immediately pulled over, called 911, and waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Morgan said, with the amount of drivers speeding on this road and the number of construction sites, she's not surprised something like this happened.

"It was probably bound to happen at some point, but it was still a shock to see," said Morgan.

Corporal Steve Smith with Alabama Highway Patrol said accidents happen all the time on interstates as well because of speeding.

"We've arrested people traveling through this zone in excess of well over 100 miles per hour," he said. "It's a dangerous situation. It's not the construction site's fault. There's plenty of warning that there's a construction zone here. All you have to do is open your eyes and look around."

Morgan hopes her experience will resonate with other drivers.

"When I get that notion to reach for a phone, or mess with the radio, I'm keeping it with me," she said.

Morgan said the worker was concious when the ambulance arrived and was complaining of pain in his legs.

She said the driver stayed on the scene as well.

