Pregnant bystander shot at east Birmingham apartment complex

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cullman, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, and Winston counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 4.More >>
Alabama’s football coach is fighting back with six simple words: “We're gonna continue to do it.” That was Nick Saban’s response on Tuesday evening when he was asked his opinion of the copyright letter sent to the University of Alabama.More >>
Authorities with Birmingham Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in the arm Tuesday evening outside an apartment complex in east Birmingham.More >>
Someone has been shot and killed in Birmingham every single day since Friday.More >>
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) Executive Director Barbara Murdock was suspended without pay on Tuesday pending a formal investigation.More >>
