Pregnant bystander shot at east Birmingham apartment complex

Authorities with Birmingham Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in the arm Tuesday evening outside an apartment complex in east Birmingham.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Earline Circle just before 7 p.m.

Authorities say the shooting happened outside between 3 or 5 different suspects. Multiple apartment units were shot into during the shooting.

Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the arm. Her injuries, according to police, do not appear to be life-threatening.

We're told police have detained one person and have K-9 units out searching for two other suspects.

