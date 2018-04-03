BJCTA Executive Director suspended without pay - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BJCTA Executive Director suspended without pay

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) Executive Director Barbara Murdock was suspended without pay on Tuesday pending a formal investigation.

"We have no idea how long the investigation will take. The matter will be turned over to the proper authorities,” Board Member Martin Weinberg said.

