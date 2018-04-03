Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin) A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)

(CNN/RNN) – A teenage baseball player in Tennessee is getting a lot of attention after a video of him on Twitter went viral recently.

The reason – 15-year-old Luke Terry is playing the game with his left arm only.

When he was 19 months old, Terry contracted E. coli. Terry’s doctors were forced to amputate his right arm after the bacteria attacked it.

Dana Terry, Luke Terry’s mother, told The Tennessean that her son flatlined three times while undergoing operations.

But Luke made it through, and now he’s one of the top players for his team.

He even threw the first pitch at an Atlanta Braves game last year.

“He’s amazing,” Logan Courtemanche, a teammate, told The Tennessean. “He’s as quick as anyone around. He’s real quick.”

Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network Contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

