Expanded "move over" law would require moving over for all cars

Someone has been shot and killed in Birmingham every single day since Friday.More >>
Someone has been shot and killed in Birmingham every single day since Friday.More >>
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) Executive Director Barbara Murdock was suspended without pay on Tuesday pending a formal investigation.More >>
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) Executive Director Barbara Murdock was suspended without pay on Tuesday pending a formal investigation.More >>
For years, Alabama drivers have been required to "move over" when you see emergency vehicles, such as police units or ambulances on the side of the road.More >>
For years, Alabama drivers have been required to "move over" when you see emergency vehicles, such as police units or ambulances on the side of the road.More >>
A bill to exempt Alabama economic recruiters from ethics disclosures is on Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.More >>
A bill to exempt Alabama economic recruiters from ethics disclosures is on Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.More >>
Once the storms start rolling in, it doesn't take much for winds to start moving your loose property around.More >>
Once the storms start rolling in, it doesn't take much for winds to start moving your loose property around.More >>