Rehabilitation center helping men feet away from one of city's 28 homicide scenes

Someone has been shot and killed in Birmingham every single day since Friday.



That includes a shooting that took place around 10:00 Saturday night in the 1400 block of Fred Shuttlesworth Drive--claiming the life of a 35-year-old man.



The pain of the shooting--a stark contrast to the mission of hope provided by a center that sits just a few feet away



“What we do here is bring in men who are broken from alcohol and drug addiction and mend him back into the man God created him to be,” says Capt. Allen Tanner.

He oversees the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center where 103 men attend the spiritual based program that includes counseling and classes.



Participants range in age from 21 to 65. And yes, some even have a violent past.



“We see many different stories from gentleman who were just released from prison and who had a background and a majority of our men do have a background ,” Tanner says.

So when he hears of a homicide like the one nearby or another of the twenty-eight that have plagued Birmingham already in 2018, he knows what to do.



“Of course, we go right to our intake and say, 'Were they here? Was it one of our guys?’”he says.“It affects our whole house when it happens because a lot of times, these individuals know that person and it could be a loved one or a family member. It's saddening and we try to educate our guys that this could be you. But it's not you anymore because you want change.”



