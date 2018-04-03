Pastor helps organize program to recognize MLK Jr.'s death anniversary

Pastor Tyshawn Gardner, President of Tuscaloosa's Southern Christian Leadership Conference chapter, helped organize Tuesday night's ceremony to recognize the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death.



"That element of racism, violence is still present and so remembering what it did and how it affected us, hopefully in that somber attitude and spirit, we can go forward with a greater resolve to eradicate it," Gardner said.



King is routinely recognized in Tuscaloosa during marches along MLK Jr. Boulevard to the steps of city hall on the federal holiday in his name.



Gardner says during tonight's program at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, he and others hope to educate people on how King used his education and position within the civil rights movement to fight for the rights of people often ignored and abused by most of society.



"Dr. King used his privilege as a platform to advocate for the marginalized and the disinherited," Gardner added.



