How to weather-proof your home

Once the storms start rolling in, it doesn't take much for winds to start moving your loose property around.

Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice says one way to prevent this is to pick up those items around your home and put them in your garage.

"Because what you have to remember is if the wind picks up anything that may seem harmless, it can be a missile and come flying through the air at 30-40 miles per hour and ends up doing damage, hurting people, breaking things, so you want to minimize that," he explains.



Items to look out for are lawn chairs, outdoor furniture, potted plants.

"A lot of folks don't realize for a severe thunderstorm you have to have 58 miles per hour winds so a lot of times we see some damage and even some power lines down from these old trees falling on them from even 30-40 miles per hour winds," he explains.



That why it is so important to remove weak or dead trees from your yard before we head into this severe weather season. When winds get up to 50 or 60 miles per hour, that is when you could start seeing some shingles blown off.

To protect your home in higher winds, you can have someone install hurricane clips which will add reinforcement to keeping your roof.

