State Rep. Jack Williams: 'I have done nothing wrong.'

Alabama State Representative Jack D. Williams released a statement denying any wrongdoing after being charged Monday with bribery and wire fraud in connection with a public corruption investigation.

The statement from Williams is below:

I have done nothing wrong, and once the facts are presented, I expect to be found innocent by a jury of all the allegations outlined in Monday’s indictment. I trust our judicial system and our electoral system; they have both protected individual rights for hundreds of years. I have served honorably in the legislature for over a decade and will continue to do so until my term expires. I also will push forth with my campaign for the Jefferson County Commission. This statement is all I will say about the topic until I have my constitutionally-guaranteed day in court. All other questions regarding this legal matter should be directed to my attorney, Jake Watson.

A statement from Williams' attorney was also released:

I am representing Jack D. Williams against allegations made in the federal indictment from the Middle District of Alabama. Mr. Williams absolutely denies any wrong doing of any sort and has full faith in the judicial process and looks forward to presenting his side of the story in the courtroom, rather than the media. The courtroom is the proper place to present evidence and testimony supporting his innocence. Mr. Williams will continue to represent his district in the State House and will continue to campaign for Jefferson County Commission, District 5.

