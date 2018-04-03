FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cullman, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, and Winston counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 4.

Severe storms are racing across the Southeast and we'll see those storms impacting our area between 9 pm and 1 am. The greatest potential for severe weather is west of I-65 and north of I-20. We can expect winds over 60mph associate with this line. These storms will be especially strong in Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Winston, Walker, and Cullman Counties. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out along the line but is much less likely than the straight-line wind damage.

The line of storms is moving fast at between 50 and 60mph and will arrive at the I-65 area by 11 pm. The line of storms will gradually weaken east of I-65 with gusty winds still likely along with heavy rainfall. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving severe weather information including the WBRC First Alert weather app and NOAA weather radio.

The severe weather threat will end by 3 am with rain ending in most areas by sunrise. Expect a slow clearing during the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.

