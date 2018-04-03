FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday night

Temperatures have warmed into the lower 80s this afternoon. We're seeing increasing instability across the area ahead of our next significant weather marker. Expect strong to possibly severe storms across the area tonight.



FIRST ALERT: A line of storms will likely arrive between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. impacting Northwest Alabama. The strongest storms will impact Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, and Pickens counties. I would prepare for winds over 60 mph in those counties. The storms should slowly weaken as they track toward the east. However, there will still be a significant threat for severe storms west of I-65 through midnight. The primary threat will be damaging winds along with isolated tornadoes.



The tornado risk remains around five percent. We will continue monitoring for severe weather east of I-65 during the overnight, but it appears instability will decrease dramatically during the overnight and toward the east.



Temperatures will be significantly cooler by Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon. We will likely see some patchy frost by early Thursday. Lows will fall into the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 68 degrees. Most of Friday will be dry with another round of showers arriving Friday night into Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system. Sunday should be mainly dry and mild.



Highs will reach the lower 70s. Rain returns on Monday with drier weather on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.