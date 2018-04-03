2018 NFL prospect launches anti-bullying campaign at Handley Middle School

Bozeman is spending time in his hometown at Handley Middle School giving back in the only way he knows how: trying to put an end to bullying.More >>
In preparation for possible severe weather Tuesday night, the city of Adamsville will open their storm shelter.More >>
A 48-year-old Etowah County man died in a two-vehicle wreck on March 30. Robert Lewis Hopper was killed when his 2004 Honda Civic was hit, head-on by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla.More >>
Birmingham police say a 24-year-old man has died after he was shot in a vehicle.More >>
An 18-year-old from Vestavia is under arrest for robbing a convenience store in southern Jefferson County.More >>
