Adamsville to open storm shelter Tuesday night

In preparation for possible severe weather Tuesday night, the city of Adamsville will open their storm shelter.

The shelter located at 419 Spring Street will open at 7:30 p.m. and close at Midnight.

If necessary it may open earlier or stay open later, according to the city's Facebook page.





Those seeking shelter are asked to bring any medications and snacks. No pets are allowed due to the risk of allergic reactions to others.

The City of Adger will also open their shelter if a tornado warning is issued.

Follow the latest weather updates here and on the WBRC app.

If you know of a shelter that is open, please email the details to newstip@wbrc.com.

