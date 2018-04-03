1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Etowah Co.

1 killed, 2 other injured in Etowah Co. wreck. (Source: Raycom Images)

A 48-year-old Etowah County man died in a two-vehicle wreck on March 30.

Robert Lewis Hopper was killed when his 2004 Honda Civic was hit, head-on by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla.

The accident happened on Ashville Road, near the intersection of Thompson Road in Altoona.

The driver and a passenger in the Corolla were also hurt in the wreck.

One was taken to a Birmingham hospital, the other to a Huntsville Hospital.

The wreck is currently under investigation.

