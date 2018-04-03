Fire crews battle huge blaze at Standard Iron and Metal in Birmingham

Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at Standard Iron and Metal. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)

Birmingham fire crews are trying to get a massive fire at a recycling center under control.

The fire at Standard Iron and Metal on Vanderbilt road started just after 11:30 Tuesday morning.

This is the second major fire crews have battled today. The first one happened at ERP Coke on 35th Avenue North. One person in that fire was taken

to the hospital with minor burn injuries.

