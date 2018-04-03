Fire crews battle huge blaze at Standard Iron and Metal in Birmi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fire crews battle huge blaze at Standard Iron and Metal in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at Standard Iron and Metal. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at Standard Iron and Metal. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham fire crews are trying to get a massive fire at a recycling center under control.

The fire at Standard Iron and Metal on Vanderbilt road started just after 11:30 Tuesday morning.

This is the second major fire crews have battled today. The first one happened at ERP Coke on 35th Avenue North. One person in that fire was taken
to the hospital with minor burn injuries.

