FIRST ALERT: Threat for strong wind producing storms Tuesday night

Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions and a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s and to the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center has increased the threat for severe storms tonight across central Alabama. The greatest chance for severe weather with the primary risk being damaging straight line winds set up across Marion, Lamar, Winston, northern Pickens, western Walker and western Cullman counties between 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. Secondary threats include large hail and brief spin ups.

Storms will still be quite strong as they get towards I-59 and impact places like Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden. Again, damaging winds will be the primary threat.

Storms will be in the weakening phase but still could be strong to the east of I-59 after midnight.

I recommend bringing in loose yard items, taking down patio umbrella etc. Also, have multiple ways of getting warning info seeing this will be moving through when many are trying to sleep.

Rain and storms exit quickly before around sunrise on Wednesday and temperatures fall due to a cold front passing through. Winds increase from the northwest too. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and then climb to the upper 50s during the day.

FIRST ALERT for possible frost on Thursday morning and again on Sunday morning.

Next rainmaker arrives on Friday into Saturday morning. Severe storms are not expected.

That threat for severe storms next Monday has faded away!

