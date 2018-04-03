Exchange your Toys R Us gift card for a Bed, Bath, and Beyond gi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Exchange your Toys R Us gift card for a Bed, Bath, and Beyond gift card

If you still have a gift card from "Toys R Us" or "Babies R Us", but can't find anything you want to spend it on, there's an alternative.

For a limited time, you can turn it in for a Bed, Bath, and Beyond e-gift card.

The exchanged gift cards can also be used at BuyBuy Baby.

This exchange program is only valid through this Thursday, April 5.

Click here to learn more about how to exchange.

