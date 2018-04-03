Fire at Birmingham plant under control

Birmingham firefighters say a fire at the ERP Coke plant is under control. (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)

The fire started inside a fuel tanker Tuesday morning on 35th Avenue North. One person was taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries, according to Battalion Chief Cory Moon.

The plant was evacuated as a precaution.

A cause of the fire under investigation.

Firefighters say they expect to be on the scene for several more hours.

