Authorities say Vestavia Hills man admitted to armed robbery; need to pay drug debt

An 18-year-old from Vestavia Hills is under arrest for robbing a convenience store in southern Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect has been identified as Micah Davis.

Deputies went to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 4900 block of Cahaba River Road early in the morning on March 30.

It was reported that a white male suspect came into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. After the clerk gave him the money he left.

The suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Video surveillance in the store captured images of the robbery. A copy of the video footage was sent electronically to the Metro Area Crime Center.

Investigators in the MACC were able to obtain a description of the suspect and the vehicle. A lookout was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Just after 6:30 pm on April 1, Hoover police stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle.

A gun was seen in between the front passenger seat and the driver seat. Hoover police detained the driver and called Sheriff’s investigators.

Sheriff’s detectives questioned Davis about his involvement in the robbery. Davis told detectives that he committed the robbery because he owed someone $2,000 for a drug debt.

Davis was arrested for first-degree robbery and taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he was held on $10,000 bond.

Investigators in the Metro Area Crime Center have identified Davis as a suspect in another robbery from a neighboring jurisdiction.

The driver of the getaway vehicle has also been identified.

Additional arrests and charges are expected.

