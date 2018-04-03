Man, 24, shot and killed in vehicle in Birmingham. (Source: Raycom Images)

Birmingham police say a 24-year-old man has died after he was shot in a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Demetrius Smith. Police say he was a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at Monday night in the 4500 block of Grasselli Boulevard.

Smith was taken to Princeton Hospital where he died.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the case, is asked to call B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.