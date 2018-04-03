Man, 24, shot and killed in vehicle

The video sent to me by Ben Abercrombie’s father Marty is riveting, emotional, inspiring - the list goes on. While we go on with our busy lives, Ben’s life is a day-to-day challenge some seven months after he was paralyzed from the neck down while playing in a football game as a Harvard freshman.More >>
The video sent to me by Ben Abercrombie’s father Marty is riveting, emotional, inspiring - the list goes on. While we go on with our busy lives, Ben’s life is a day-to-day challenge some seven months after he was paralyzed from the neck down while playing in a football game as a Harvard freshman.More >>
Birmingham police say a 24-year-old man has died after he was shot in a vehicle.More >>
Birmingham police say a 24-year-old man has died after he was shot in a vehicle.More >>
It was nearly four years ago that Mike and Mary Lutzenkirchen received the call that every parent dreads: Their beloved son Philip was in a car accident.More >>
It was nearly four years ago that Mike and Mary Lutzenkirchen received the call that every parent dreads: Their beloved son Philip was in a car accident.More >>
A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in North Birmingham.More >>
A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in North Birmingham.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Today will likely be cloudy and mild with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Today will likely be cloudy and mild with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s.More >>