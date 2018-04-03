Mike Lutzenkirchen Speaks Out On His Son, His Message & His Blessings

It was nearly four years ago that Mike and Mary Lutzenkirchen received the call that every parent dreads: Their beloved son Philip was in a car accident. The Lutzenkirchen’s lost their 23-year-old son on June 29th, 2014 and soon thereafter, Mike Lutzenkirchen told himself that his life’s mission would be to educate young people across America while keeping Philip’s memory alive. Since Philip’s passing, Mike has spoken to thousands of high school and college students about the dangers of drinking and driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and other things that contributed to his son’s death. It has not been easy to bluntly talk about the failures of a son he loves, but Mike’s strong faith and stubborn drive have kept him going.

As the Auburn Tigers take part in their spring football game this weekend, The Lutzie 43 Weekend will also be held. A 5-K run will be held in Auburn Saturday at 8 am, and at 1 pm, a powder puff football game will be held at Jordan-Hare Stadium with the one and only Bo Jackson coaching one of the teams. All the while funds will be raised for the foundation, which provides college scholarships to dozens of lucky young people. The foundation is giving back, helping young people reach their dreams.

Once the Lutzie 43 Weekend is complete, Mike will head back home, visit his wife and three daughters (all of whom live in the Atlanta area) and plan his next string of speaking engagements. Philip Lutzenkirchen was a tough but kind young man, a young man whose life was snuffed out much too early. No one knows that more than Mike Lutzenkirchen, and his love for his son will continue to take him to a school near you, where because of his honest advice, he may just save the life of a child that you know.

