F2E Gluten Free Brownies

Ingredients:

12 oz of Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

12 T of Coconut Oil

4 t of Vanilla

6 T of Tapioca Flour

½ cup of Cocoa Powder

4 eggs

1 1/3 cup of Coconut Palm Sugar

1/2 t of Salt

2 t of Oil (for greasing the Pan)

Directions:

In a small cooking pot, place coconut oil and chocolate chips.

Melt down on low heat so not to scorch.

Set aside for later.

In a metal mixing bowl, add eggs, sugar, and salt.

Whisk with hand mixer on 2 for 2 minutes or until mixture is light and smooth.

Add the cocoa powder and mix by hand with whisk.

Add tapioca flour and mix with whisk. Add Vanilla, whisk.

Grease parchment lined baking pan with oil. Make sure to get up the sides.

Smooth mixture evenly.

Place in oven at 350 degrees cooking for 10 minutes, turn and another 5 minutes.

If it is still not done, put in for longer a few minutes at a time.

The top should be cracked a little and your tooth pick should have a little batter on the end.

Set and cool for 15 minutes. Cut and enjoy with your favorite cup of milk!!)

