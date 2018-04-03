FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

We begin our Tuesday morning with variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s.

Today will likely be cloudy and mild with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s.

Expect the winds to increase out of the south at over 20 mph.

First Alert: Severe storms are likely after 8 p.m. and continuing into early Wednesday morning.

Most of the storms should clear the area by 3 a.m.

The primary threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk for severe weather is expected west of I-65 and north of I-20. While this is not a severe weather setup to the magnitude of several weeks ago, it needs to be watched closely. We are seeing significant instability values across parts of the area. The line of storms will fire ahead of a strong cold front. Expect temperatures behind the front to fall into the upper 40s.

SEVERE STORMS

The sky should be mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with a clearing sky during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Break out the jackets for Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s.

Sunshine is expected to return on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should escape the rain until late Friday night. Expect showers Friday after 8pm and continuing through much of Saturday. Sunday looks to be the drier weekend day with only a few showers. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.

Another storm system is poised to move through our area Monday afternoon and evening, which could impact our evening rush hour on Monday.

