Villanova students gear up to welcome home NCAA champs

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Students at Villanova University are gearing up to welcome home their men's basketball team, who are returning with their second NCAA championship in three years.

A school spokesman says the team is set to arrive at Philadelphia's airport around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and the Wildcats will make their way to a celebration at the university's football stadium that starts at 6 p.m. Classes have been cancelled as part of the festivities.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 in Monday's title game in San Antonio, setting off a raucous celebration on and around the suburban Philadelphia campus.

As soon as the game ended, fans streamed into the streets, cheering and chanting. Police reported two arrests following the partying.

News video showed a small bonfire being set in the street and some students trying to jump over the flames.

