Plans to demolish housing units in Collegeville following train accident that injured seven-year-old girl

"I've been here nine years,” said long time Collegeville resident Mary Craft.



And a part of her nearly decade residency are trains. It’s a part of the everyday life for her and others, in the Collegeville Housing Community.



The train tracks sit in their backyard and last week, what some have feared became a reality, when a seven-year-old lost her foot in a train accident.



In an effort to promote safety, the Birmingham Housing Authority is working to demolish all housing units in Collegeville that border the train tracks.



It's a plan that's already been in motion, what happened last week underscores that need.



"It will be safer especially for the children. I hope it's for the better,” continued Craft.



About 160 families could be impacted by this move.



"Houses they have right now is really too close to the track,” said Latonyan Warren.



Her mom has lived in the community for decades. She's lived near the train tracks and is in a unit further away.



"They do have the gates, but they cut holes in the gates to get across the tracks, so probably it's better to tear them down and demolish them,” she continued.



The Birmingham Housing Authority spokesperson Joseph Bryant said this has been a priority. "It's not a good situation. We have fencing there but Mr. Lundy has made it a priority since he's arrived here that we need to take those apartments down and reduce the threat to make it as safe as possible for our residents.”



But for some residents this could mean relocating.

"We will not rebuild there. There will be a green space and a buffer from the railroad tracks. We don't want anyone to get hurt and we’ve started that project already,” continued Bryant.



