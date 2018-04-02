FIRST ALERT: Severe storms likely Tuesday evening

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s. Expect the winds to increase out of the south at over 20mph.

FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are likely after 8 pm Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday morning. Most of the storms should clear the area by 3 am. The primary threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk for severe weather is expected west of I-65 and north of I-20. While this is not a severe weather setup to the magnitude of several weeks ago, it needs to be watched closely. We are seeing significant instability values across parts of the area. The line of storms will fire ahead of a strong cold front. Expect temperatures behind the front to fall into the upper 40s.

The sky will be mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with a clearing sky during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Break out the jackets for Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We'll escape the rain until late Friday night. Expect showers Friday after 8 pm and continuing through much of Saturday. Sunday will be the drier weekend day with only a few showers. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.