Cullman Co. commissioners choose general contractor to repair hailstorm damage

Cullman County Commissioners have chosen a general contractor to get started on repairs throughout the county.

This while residents are hard at work salvaging what's left of their homes.

Don Smith lived in his home for 12 years. But now, no one can.

"I think this is the worst one, according to the adjusters," said Smith. "Or one of the worst."

He said he had about $90,000 worth of damages.

"You can see the holes up in the roof where it came through the roof and the ceiling," he said.

He said the damage from the softball-sized hail forced him and his wife out of the house into a motel, where they've been since the hailstorm.

"It's going to be months before we get back in the house," he said.

And it's a similar timeline for the county.

Commissioner Garry Marchman said now they can get the ball rolling after choosing Craft and Associates as the general contractor for the county's repairs.

"Whew," said Marchman. "We're looking at a long time."

The main priority is repairing the Cullman County Detention Center where 19 deputy vehicles were totaled and several others are in need of repair.

"We're looking at probably, roughly, and this is what the insurance said, five million," said Marchman. "And the county, throughout all the facilities that were damaged, maybe even up to 10 million. And it could be more once they get into repairing these things."

But as more severe weather is expected, Marchman is hoping they'll be spared.

"We don't want it to come anywhere near North Alabama," Marchman said. "We hope it doesn't come here again."

