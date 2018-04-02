Pelham Police debut new drone donated by local Elks Lodge

The Pelham Police Department debuted a new crime-fighting tool Monday purchased with funds donated by the Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge.

A new state-of-the-art drone with thermal imaging capabilities is now in action for investigators in Pelham.

It's the department's second drone, but with a 4K camera and night-vision technology, "AirView2" is far more sophisticated with an unlimited number of uses for law enforcement.

"We can put a drone up and cover so much more territory in locating those potential suspects. It's just a wonderful tool for law enforcement to have," said Chief Larry Palmer.

Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge 1738 donated $4,000 to the Pelham Police Department for the purchase of that drone.

