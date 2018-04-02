Trussville man facing attempted murder charge after shooting dog instead of man

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s. Expect the winds to increase out of the south at over 20mph.More >>
The Pelham Police Department debuted a new crime-fighting tool Monday purchased with funds donated by the Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge.More >>
Cullman County Commissioners have chosen a general contractor to get started on repairs throughout the county.More >>
Police in Trussville have arrested a man they say shot his dog while attempting to shoot an unidentified man he was in an argument with.More >>
Crews responded to a fire that started at a trailer rental location before spreading to a scrap lumber yard Monday evening.More >>
