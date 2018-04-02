Trussville man facing attempted murder charge after shooting dog instead of man

Police in Trussville have arrested a man they say shot his dog while attempting to shoot an unidentified man he was in an argument with.

Trussville Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Kingstown Circle on a report of shots fired.

After investigating, police say 38-year-old Michael Jeremy Downs and another 38-year-old man began an argument in the home.

They say at some point during the argument, Downs pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the victim. Downs missed the victim, shooting his own dog which was on the couch near the man.

When police arrived, they said Downs was attempting to flee the scene. Downs was arrested and taken to the Trussville City Jail.

On Monday, he was charged with attempted murder. He is being held on a $170,000 bond.

The dog was picked up and is being treated by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.