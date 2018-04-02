Crews battle lumber yard fire in Birmingham

Crews responded to a fire that started at a trailer rental location before spreading to a scrap lumber yard Monday evening.

Officials say the fire started at Jernigan Trailer Rental on 16th Street North. A scrap lumber yard is also maintained at that location.

There is no word yet on what started the two-alarm blaze.

We're told there are no medical concerns in relation to the smoke, but crews will work through the evening and possibly overnight to make sure nothing hazardous gets into the woods or creeks near the location.

