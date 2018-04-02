Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying this suspect in an armed robbery. (Source: Birmingham PD)

Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for your help identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store.

Police tell us the man in the picture with this story robbed the Circle K in the 3100 block of Shannon Oxmoor Road just after 5 a.m. on March 30, 2018.

The suspect is described as 6'2" and weighing around 240 pounds. He arrived at the store in a dark colored Ford F-150 with silver or tan trim on the bottom.

If you have any details about this case or can identify the suspect, you're asked to contact BPD detectives at 254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 254-7777.

