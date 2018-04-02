LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yanks try to open - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yanks try to open

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, reacts alongside Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) after striking out against relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Cin... (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, reacts alongside Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) after striking out against relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Cin...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Snow covers the field before a scheduled New York Yankees' home opener game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 2, 2018 in New York. The game was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Snow covers the field before a scheduled New York Yankees' home opener game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 2, 2018 in New York. The game was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

LOST LUMBER

Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is hitting .130 this season, and the rest of his team isn't doing much better. Chicago has been shut out in its last two games, and managed only one run in a 17-inning loss to Miami over the weekend. Kris Bryant and the Cubs will try to break out the bats in Cincinnati when they face 24-year-old Cody Reed, who's 1-8 in his big league career.

SECRET OF HIS SUCCESS

Stuck in a 0-for-13 slump to begin the season, Cardinals leadoff man Dexter Fowler wrote "I will get a hit" 13 times in a tweet. He then played at Milwaukee on Monday and, after a flyout to lead off the game, blooped a single for that elusive first hit.

TRY AGAIN

A day after getting snowed out, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees hope to play their home opener. The Tampa Bay Rays are in town for two more days - rain is in the forecast, too.

Six games have already been postponed across the majors. These were the earliest non-international openers ever, moved up as baseball adjusted its schedule this year to add three extra off-days during the season.

V FOR VICTORY

Justin Verlander is back on the mound for Houston, starting against the visiting Orioles. He won on opening day, pitching six shutout innings for the World Series champs at Texas.

