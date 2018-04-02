Hoover facing potential budget shortfall If changes are not made

When Frank Brocato took office as Mayor of Hoover sixteen months ago, he noticed a concerning trend.



"Our revenue was decreasing and our expenses were going up so we thought it important to start acting right then and there,” Brocato said during an interview with WBRC Monday afternoon.



Brocato says his concern was not just the immediate future of the city's finances, but long range, too years ahead.



So he hired the investment firm of Porter White to look at the city's numbers and make projections for the next five years.



He says city council members have already received the report.



At Monday night’s city council meeting, consultants will present the report to residents.

Brocato says the results show the city could face a deficit of three to five million dollars if steps are not taken now.



“The sky is not falling, but we can't continue on the trend we are following right now. So we certainly have to do some things,” Brocato says.



He’s already started by not filling about twenty-five positions within in the city, looking at the way the city purchases cars and how they approach insurance.

“But what it's going to affect are capital projects when we start trying to address things like sidewalks or giving more money to our schools,” he explains.



Brocato says he knows residents expect a certain quality of life in Hoover--one he wants to maintain.



“We want to make sure our citizens understand that. I don't want them to be surprised and say, why didn't you let us know. We're coming out in front and saying this is what's going on.”

He's talking with city council members now and says in two weeks, he plans to make recommendations on how the city needs to approach the situation.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.