Bama player relates to JSU

University of Alabama baseball player Keith Holcombe is ready to play against Jacksonville State University Tuesday out on the diamond.

However, for Holcombe it will be more than just a baseball game, it will be emotional because with what JSU has suffered these past two weeks in the aftermath of tornado damage, Holcombe can relate.

He lived through the Tuscaloosa tornado on April 27, 2011.

“I remember the outpouring of support after the tornado,” said Holcombe. “Neighbor helping neighbor, and even total strangers lending a helping hand, it brought us all closer and I bet it’s the same for the people over at JSU.



Tuesday, the Crimson tide plays host to the Gamecocks at 6 o’clock at Sewell Thomas Stadium.

Emotions will be running high on both sides.

