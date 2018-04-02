JCHD provides update on confirmed TB case at Birmingham school

This afternoon, school and health officials provided an update on the confirmed case of tuberculosis at a Birmingham school.

Last week, the Jefferson County Health Department notified the Birmingham school system there was a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Green Acres Middle School.

"We as a school system recognize the seriousness of the situation and we continued to work closely with the Jefferson County Department of Health," Lisa Herring, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent said.

The school system notified parents Friday. Tuesday, students will return to the classroom.

They will be given consent forms for testing on Friday. These results will be available next Monday.

"Those who do get infected don't get sick with TB, the TB lies dormant in their bodies for the rest of their lives," Dr. Edward Khan, Director of Disease Control with the Jefferson County Health Department said.



Dr. Khan said TB can be spread in small spaces but it does not mean everyone gets sick from TB.

A pediatrician with the state health department says children usually don't get infected from other children. The disease is treatable and the medicine is safe for children.

"Generally we have to remember children usually get TB from adults not the other way around. The risk for children to transmit TB to other children and other adults is very low," Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Health Department said.



A second round of testing will be available in May. Dr. Landers said the Birmingham school system has taken every step and there is no risk to children.



