Normal classes to resume at JSU following tornado cleanup

The cleanup continues on the Jacksonville State University campus, after an EF-3 tornado slammed into it and the surrounding area two weeks ago.



While they admit there is still much to do, JSU officials say significant progress has been made.



They are planning for classes to resume Monday April 9th.

"It's a university with thousands of students who are depending on us to get their education and start their careers. So it wasn't a choice. We had to get back up running as quickly as possible," said Buffy Lockette, Jacksonville State University spokesperson.



Lockette estimates at least six months to a year before the campus looks like its "new normal."



Students will be deciding later this week if they will continue classes this semester, take their current grade, or take an incomplete.

While dealing with damage to their office, many JSU employees are also dealing with damage to their homes.



Tim Lindblom, Dean of the School of Science, had damage to his house and numerous trees down in his yard.



Now that the initial shock has worn off, he's focusing on the practical matters and getting repairs done.



"After the third or fourth day of chain sawing, the adrenaline is gone. And now it is just that. It's what are the smart steps to take and what are the next moves that we make," said Lindblom.



