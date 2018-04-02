Big strides made in Autism education in just one year

Monday is World Autism Day--and this year Alabama parents are grateful to mark this day with new hopes for autistic children in our state.More >>
This afternoon, school and health officials provided an update on the confirmed case of tuberculosis at a Birmingham school.More >>
The cleanup continues on the Jacksonville State University campus, after an EF-3 tornado slammed into it and the surrounding area two weeks ago.More >>
Alabama law allows only nonviolent crimes to be expunged from an innocent person's record.More >>
The weather has been gorgeous today with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees areawide. We'll see mostly clear skies early this evening with only a few high clouds. The sky will become mostly cloudy this evening with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.?More >>
