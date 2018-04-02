Tuscaloosa native creates board game

Tiara Evans believes her game could help your child become better focused on what it takes to be a "success".



"A lot of kids say it's like Monopoly and Life on fleek," Evans said.



That's a compliment from the younger generation according to her about Evans' board game, Success.



"It keeps you focused on the goal which is to just to become successful and some of the people take it serious," Evans went on to say.



It's a game of chance where players learn how to negotiate and strategize how to obtain their own path to success.



The idea came to Evans when she and other family members decided to play a game of monopoly to their own set of rules.



"So we have what you call success probability cards, and our success combination cards are different for each player. That's because success is different for each person in life," Evans explained.



She used her background in psychology and counseling to create a game for families and children to talk about and strategize how you can become successful.



One year later, Evans says Success is being used in 60 educational programs and is sold in over 30 educational retail stores.



"Kids are learning how to negotiate, how to budget their money. What can you afford, how much can you give to get that goal for success," Evans added.



Success is available for sale online at jaz-ehousegames.com and in some Birmingham area stores like Learning Express and Homewood's Toy and Hobby store.

