OF Tomas, owed over $42M, demoted to minors by Diamondbacks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

OF Tomas, owed over $42M, demoted to minors by Diamondbacks

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). This is a 2018 photo of left fielder Yasmany Tomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. Tomas cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks, who are responsible for the $42.5 million he i... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). This is a 2018 photo of left fielder Yasmany Tomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. Tomas cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks, who are responsible for the $42.5 million he i...

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona outfielder Yasmany Tomas cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks, who are responsible for the $42.5 million he is owed in the remaining three seasons of a $68.5 million, six-year contract.

Tomas, signed in December 2014 when Dave Stewart was Arizona's general manager, slumped to a .241 average with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 47 games last year, when he did not play after June 2. Sidelined by right groin tendinitis, he had core surgery on Aug. 22.

He hit .273 with nine homers and 48 RBIs in 2015, then .272 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs the following year.

Tomas is owed $10 million this year, $15.5 million in 2019 and $17 million in 2020 as part of the contract he signed after defecting from Cuba. The 27-year-old had the choice to reject the outright assignment but doing so would have eliminated the remaining years of his contract.

Arizona wants Tomas to work on his defense. The Diamondbacks filled his spot on the 40-man roster by acquiring right-handed reliever Stefan Crichton from the Baltimore Orioles for $100,000.

The 26-year-old Crichton made eight appearances for the Orioles last season but spent most of the year with Triple-A Norfolk, going 7-2 with a 3.02 ERA. The Diamondbacks optioned him to Reno after Monday's trade.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fort Worth police investigate video of black man's arrest

    Fort Worth police investigate video of black man's arrest

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:14:08 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:14:46 GMT
    The Fort Worth Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the forceful arrest of a black man last weekend that was captured on video and posted on Facebook.More >>
    The Fort Worth Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the forceful arrest of a black man last weekend that was captured on video and posted on Facebook.More >>

  • King's assassination eve speech read out loud in Boston

    King's assassination eve speech read out loud in Boston

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:43:19 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:14:41 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this April 22, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, receives applause after finishing a speech to the joint session of the Massachusetts Legislature in Boston, the day before he led a civil rights march to Bo...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this April 22, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, receives applause after finishing a speech to the joint session of the Massachusetts Legislature in Boston, the day before he led a civil rights march to Bo...
    Martin Luther King Jr.'s last speech before his assassination 50 years ago this week will be read out aloud in Boston.More >>
    Martin Luther King Jr.'s last speech before his assassination 50 years ago this week will be read out aloud in Boston.More >>

  • EPA to ease back emissions standards

    EPA to ease back emissions standards

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:03:49 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-02 22:14:39 GMT
    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)
    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)

    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details.

    More >>

    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly